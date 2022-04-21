No country has dared to approach the territorial waters of Iran due to the reputation and active presence of the country's army, working to prevent security threats, commander of the Iranian navy, Rear Adm. Shahram Irani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) No country has dared to approach the territorial waters of Iran due to the reputation and active presence of the country's army, working to prevent security threats, commander of the Iranian navy, Rear Adm. Shahram Irani said on Thursday.

"Our interests and resources in the sea are very vast, and wherever we feel threatened, our fleet is present. Due to the authority and presence of the Iranian navy in the seas and oceans and continuous monitoring, no country has dared approach the country's territorial waters," Irani was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Iranian naval forces play an important role in ensuring and maintaining maritime security, according to the navy commander.

"Today we escort our ships anywhere in the water to ensure security and there are no restrictions. Our presence gives security to the region and the world," Irani was quoted as saying by Mehr.

Tehran reportedly plans to continue monitoring its waters, working with other countries and holding military exercises with a view to countering various security threats.