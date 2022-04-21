UrduPoint.com

States Do Not Dare Approach Iranian Waters Due To Army's Reputation - Navy Commander

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

States Do Not Dare Approach Iranian Waters Due to Army's Reputation - Navy Commander

No country has dared to approach the territorial waters of Iran due to the reputation and active presence of the country's army, working to prevent security threats, commander of the Iranian navy, Rear Adm. Shahram Irani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) No country has dared to approach the territorial waters of Iran due to the reputation and active presence of the country's army, working to prevent security threats, commander of the Iranian navy, Rear Adm. Shahram Irani said on Thursday.

"Our interests and resources in the sea are very vast, and wherever we feel threatened, our fleet is present. Due to the authority and presence of the Iranian navy in the seas and oceans and continuous monitoring, no country has dared approach the country's territorial waters," Irani was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Iranian naval forces play an important role in ensuring and maintaining maritime security, according to the navy commander.

"Today we escort our ships anywhere in the water to ensure security and there are no restrictions. Our presence gives security to the region and the world," Irani was quoted as saying by Mehr.

Tehran reportedly plans to continue monitoring its waters, working with other countries and holding military exercises with a view to countering various security threats.

Related Topics

World Army Iran Water Threatened

Recent Stories

Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee ..

Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee to make colours

21 seconds ago
 Biden announces new $800 million military package ..

Biden announces new $800 million military package for Ukraine

22 seconds ago
 Faisal Sabzwari visit PNSC after assuming minister ..

Faisal Sabzwari visit PNSC after assuming minister office

24 seconds ago
 US European Command Creates Control Center Ukraine ..

US European Command Creates Control Center Ukraine Headquartered in Germany - Pe ..

28 seconds ago
 Timor-Leste's President-Elect Ramos-Horta Expects ..

Timor-Leste's President-Elect Ramos-Horta Expects Country to Join ASEAN in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Rain likely in Islamabad,upper Punjab, KP, Kashmir ..

Rain likely in Islamabad,upper Punjab, KP, Kashmir,

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.