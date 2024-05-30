Open Menu

Three Killed, Over 30 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes In India's Odisha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Three killed, over 30 injured as heap of firecrackers explodes in India's Odisha

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least three people were killed and over 30 others injured after a heap of firecrackers exploded during a Hindu religious festival in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, police said Thursday.

The stockpile exploded Wednesday night during the celebrations in the temple town of Puri, about 63 km south of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

Police said hundreds of people gathered to witness rituals.

According to police, the explosions were triggered when a splinter from burning firecrackers set off by a group of devotees suddenly struck the stockpile.

The explosions emitting multiple splinters hit many people nearby, thus leaving them injured, some of them critically.

"We have reports that among the injured so far, three people have succumbed and over 30 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals," a police officer said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and directed officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He also announced a monetary relief of 4,802 U.S. Dollars to each family that lost a member in the accident.

