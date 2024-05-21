Tokyo Shares Open Higher Following US Tech Gains
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the Nasdaq rose to a new record close.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.54 percent, or 209.80 points, to 39,279.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.31 percent, or 8.77 points, to 2,776.81.
The tech-rich Nasdaq advanced 0.7 percent overnight to a new all-time high, while the Dow eased 0.5 percent after finishing at a record last week.
"A focus for the Nikkei is the high-tech sector after US high-tech issues advanced of Nvidia's earnings slated for later this week," brokerage house Monex said.
But it added the Nikkei may move in a narrow band after the Dow edged down.
"The market may move without a clear sense of direction," Monex added.
The Dollar was at 156.39 yen, compared with 156.29 Yen on Monday in New York.
Overnight, Nvidia shares surged 2.48 percent, fueling hopes that the momentum could also lift Japanese semiconductor shares.
Tokyo Electron duly jumped 1.40 percent to 36,850 yen. Advantest rose 1.81 percent to 5,620 yen.
Tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.59 percent to 8,361 yen.
Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 0.70 percent to 41,650 yen.
Nintendo added 0.62 percent to 8,443 yen.
Toyota rose 0.26 percent to 3,456 yen. Sony Group eased 0.23 percent to 13,035 yen.
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From World
-
OpenAI to 'pause' voice linked to Scarlett Johansson24 seconds ago
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA10 minutes ago
-
Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation dramas6 hours ago
-
Ukraine humanitarian aid falling while needs rise: UN6 hours ago
-
Turkish president announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president7 hours ago
-
Pope sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran7 hours ago
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA7 hours ago
-
US offers condolences over Raisi death8 hours ago
-
Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port8 hours ago
-
UN chief mourns loss of Iranian President in helicopter crash8 hours ago
-
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism9 hours ago
-
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders9 hours ago