Top US Banking Regulator Offers Resignation After Toxic Workplace Report
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A top US banking regulator offered his resignation Monday after an independent report found evidence of widespread sexual misconduct and a "patriarchal" culture at the agency he leads.
"In light of recent events, I am prepared to step down from my responsibilities once a successor is confirmed," Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement.
"Until that time, I will continue to fulfill my responsibilities as Chairman of the FDIC, including the transformation of the FDIC's workplace culture," he added.
Gruenberg has led the FDIC on and off since 2005, under both Republican and Democratic presidents, and was recently reappointed to the regulator's top job by President Joe Biden.
His resignation letter came after the top Democratic member of the Senate Banking Committee joined his Republican colleagues on Monday in calling for his departure, following the publication of an FDIC-commissioned report to look into workplace misconduct allegations made in a series of articles by the Wall Street Journal.
"There must be fundamental changes at the FDIC," Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said. "Those changes begin with new leadership, who must fix the agency's toxic culture and put the women and men who work there -- and their mission -- first."
The report, which was published earlier this month, found the FDIC had "failed to provide a workplace safe from sexual harassment, discrimination and other interpersonal misconduct," and that a "patriarchal, insular and risk-averse culture" existed at the agency.
It said that a "widespread fear of retaliation" had led to underreporting of misconduct and that the response from management had been "insufficient and ineffective."
The report also looked into reports that Gruenberg had a reputation within the FDIC for having a temper, and found some employees experienced "deeply unsettling exchanges during which he was extremely 'harsh,' 'aggressive,' and 'upset.'"
The report's authors said that while Gruenberg's conduct was not "a root cause of the sexual harassment and discrimination in the agency," workplace culture "starts at the top."
Responding to Gruenberg's offer to resign, a White House spokesperson thanked Gruenberg for his "willingness to stay at FDIC until his successor is confirmed to continue to safeguard our nation's financial stability."
"The President of course expects the Administration to reflect the values of decency and integrity and to protect the rights and dignity of all employees," they said in a statement, adding that Biden would soon put forward a new nominee for chair "who is committed to those values."
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Akram spotlights Gautam Buddha's peace legacy at UN event3 minutes ago
-
In Darwin's footsteps: scientists recreate historic 1830s expedition3 minutes ago
-
Democrats revive US border security bill as election looms3 minutes ago
-
Trump, allies set stage for contested 2024 election4 minutes ago
-
German prince faces trial in far-right coup plot14 minutes ago
-
Youth movement: NBA's 20-something stars set to battle in conference finals24 minutes ago
-
Sick of tourists, Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji34 minutes ago
-
OpenAI to 'pause' voice linked to Scarlett Johansson43 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher following US tech gains44 minutes ago
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA54 minutes ago
-
Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation dramas7 hours ago
-
Ukraine humanitarian aid falling while needs rise: UN7 hours ago