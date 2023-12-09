Open Menu

Tributes Pour In For Palestinian Poet Killed In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Tributes pour in for Palestinian poet killed in Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Tributes poured in for Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer on Friday after friends said he was killed in a strike on Gaza.

Alareer was one of the leaders of a young generation of writers in Gaza who chose to write in English to tell their stories, with friends describing his defiance in the face of the Israeli army's assault on the Gaza Strip.

They said the poet had vowed to "throw (his) pen in the soldiers' faces" as a last resort if his house was stormed.

"My heart is broken, my friend and colleague Refaat Alareer was killed with his family," Gazan poet Mosab Abu Toha wrote on Facebook.

His killing came as Israel conducted further strikes on Thursday evening in the north of the Gaza Strip, pressing on with its war to destroy Hamas.

Alareer had said a few days after Israel began its ground offensive in October that he refused to leave northern Gaza, the centre of the fighting at the time.

"The whole family had asked him to leave because it was so dangerous, but he always replied 'I'm only an academic, a civilian, at home. I'm not leaving'," his friend Mohamed Al Arair, a history teacher in Shejaiya to the east of Gaza City, told AFP.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Alareer documented daily life under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

"We are enveloped in thick layers of gunpowder and cement," he posted in one of his last messages, on December 4.

"Many are still trapped in Shejaiya including some of my children and family members," he wrote the same day.

"There's nowhere safe in Gaza, so he chose to stay in his house," his friend Arair said, describing how others had left for the south only to be killed by Israeli forces.

"Refaat's assassination is tragic, painful and outrageous. It is a huge loss," his friend Ahmed Alnaouq wrote on X.

Alareer was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he taught Shakespeare among other subjects.

More than 17,400 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Anger over the accusations of rape and other sexual violence has grown in recent days.

Related Topics

Army Israel Facebook Twitter Gaza Young Same Peruvian Nuevo Sol October December Family

Recent Stories

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

3 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

3 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

3 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

3 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

3 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

3 hours ago
Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

3 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

3 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

3 hours ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

3 hours ago
 Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World