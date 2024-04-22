Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due Monday in neighbouring Iraq for his first state visit there in years, with water, oil and regional security issues expected to top the agenda.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani and President Abdel Latif Rashid in Baghdad before visiting officials in Arbil, the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region.

"Iraq and Turkey share a history and have similarities, interests and opportunities, but also problems," Sudani said during an event at the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of a recent visit to Washington.

"Water and security will be at the top of the agenda," he said of the upcoming meeting with Erdogan, who last visited Iraq in 2011.

The trip comes as regional tensions spiral, fuelled by the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and attacks between Israel and Iran.

Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to Sudani, told AFP that the main topics Erdogan will discuss with Iraqi officials include "investments, trade... security aspects of the cooperation between the two countries, water management and water resources".

Alaaldin expects the signing of several memoranda of understanding during the visit.