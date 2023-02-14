UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - Military

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Two Russian strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS have carried out a 7-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea in line with their schedule, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers completed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea. The total flight duration was more than 7 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the bombers was accompanied by Su-30 fighters assigned to the Russian armed forces' Eastern Military District.

The Russian ministry said long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of Russian air force aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the statement added.

