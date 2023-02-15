Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Chukchi, Okhotsk Seas - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Two Russian strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS have conducted planned patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Chukchi and Okhotsk Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi and Okhotsk Seas. The total flight duration was more than 7 hours," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the bombers were accompanied by Su-30 fighters assigned to the Russian armed forces' Eastern Military District.

On Tuesday, two Tu-95MS aircraft flew over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea. In addition, two Tu-160 strategic bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, with a total flight duration of more than 13 hours.

The Russian Defense Ministry said long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of Russian air force aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.