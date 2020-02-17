UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Media Regulator Fines NTV-Mir Baltiya For Lack Of Impartiality In Program About Skripal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:02 PM

UK Media Regulator Fines NTV-Mir Baltiya for Lack of Impartiality in Program About Skripal

UK media regulator Ofcom said on Monday that it had issued a fine of 20,000 pounds ($26,000) to the license holder of the TV network NTV-Mir for violating the principle of due impartiality in relation to a news program that included discussions on the Skripal case

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) UK media regulator Ofcom said on Monday that it had issued a fine of 20,000 Pounds ($26,000) to the license holder of the tv network NTV-Mir for violating the principle of due impartiality in relation to a news program that included discussions on the Skripal case.

"Ofcom has imposed a 20,000 fine on Baltic Media Alliance Limited in relation to its service NTV Mir Baltic for failing to comply with our broadcasting rules. The broadcaster must also broadcast a summary of our findings on the channel," the regulator said in a statement said.

The fine comes in connection with the channel's news program, Today, which included a discussion about the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom in March 2018. The program was broadcast on April 2, 2018.

According to Ofcom, "the programme failed to maintain due impartiality and had breached Rules 5.1, 5.11 and 5.12 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

The media regulator told Sputnik in 2018 that it was investigating two programs from the NTV network and one from REN TV's Baltic network as well.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Alliance United Kingdom March April 2018 Media TV From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL - the most successful league for bowlers

17 minutes ago

Another six-year old minor girl raped, murdered in ..

18 minutes ago

Seven people have been killed,21 others injured in ..

29 minutes ago

Libyan Provisional Gov't Foreign Minister to Visit ..

34 minutes ago

China Ready to Help Japan With Coronavirus Respons ..

45 minutes ago

Northern beat MCC by nine runs

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.