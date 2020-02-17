UK Media Regulator Fines NTV-Mir Baltiya for Lack of Impartiality in Program About Skripal

UK media regulator Ofcom said on Monday that it had issued a fine of 20,000 pounds ($26,000) to the license holder of the TV network NTV-Mir for violating the principle of due impartiality in relation to a news program that included discussions on the Skripal case

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) UK media regulator Ofcom said on Monday that it had issued a fine of 20,000 Pounds ($26,000) to the license holder of the tv network NTV-Mir for violating the principle of due impartiality in relation to a news program that included discussions on the Skripal case.

"Ofcom has imposed a 20,000 fine on Baltic Media Alliance Limited in relation to its service NTV Mir Baltic for failing to comply with our broadcasting rules. The broadcaster must also broadcast a summary of our findings on the channel," the regulator said in a statement said.

The fine comes in connection with the channel's news program, Today, which included a discussion about the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom in March 2018. The program was broadcast on April 2, 2018.

According to Ofcom, "the programme failed to maintain due impartiality and had breached Rules 5.1, 5.11 and 5.12 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

The media regulator told Sputnik in 2018 that it was investigating two programs from the NTV network and one from REN TV's Baltic network as well.