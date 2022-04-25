US Congratulates Macron on Reelection, Looks Forward to Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The United States congratulates incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and looks forward to further cooperation between the two countries, including in providing support to Ukraine, a representative of the State Department told Sputnik on Monday.

"We congratulate President Macron on his re-election.

We look forward to continuing close cooperation on the common priorities and values that hold our long and enduring alliance together, including joint efforts to support the people of Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression," the representative said.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election took place in France. Macron has received 57.24% of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen has 42.76%, according to the French Interior Ministry after processing 96% of the votes.