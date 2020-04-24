UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Economic Rescue Package Has Reached $9Trln - White House Economic Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

US COVID-19 Economic Rescue Package Has Reached $9Trln - White House Economic Adviser

The rescue package to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the US economy has reached about $9 trillion, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The rescue package to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the US economy has reached about $9 trillion, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Friday.

"I'm trying to keep pace with the breathtaking Congressional legislation, but I think we're close to $3 trillion in budget assistance roughly, plus $4 trillion in Federal Reserve lending," Kudlow told a Fox business. "And, by the way, the Fed[eral Reserve] itself has expanded its balance sheet by about $2 trillion. That's a $9 trillion-dollar rescue package."

Related Topics

Business Budget White House Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.