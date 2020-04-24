US COVID-19 Economic Rescue Package Has Reached $9Trln - White House Economic Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The rescue package to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the US economy has reached about $9 trillion, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Friday.

"I'm trying to keep pace with the breathtaking Congressional legislation, but I think we're close to $3 trillion in budget assistance roughly, plus $4 trillion in Federal Reserve lending," Kudlow told a Fox business. "And, by the way, the Fed[eral Reserve] itself has expanded its balance sheet by about $2 trillion. That's a $9 trillion-dollar rescue package."