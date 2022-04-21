UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief, Polish Counterpart Discuss Assistance For Ukraine - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Defense Chief, Polish Counterpart Discuss Assistance for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin received his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, in Washington to discuss ongoing security assistance for Ukraine during Russia's special military operation and Poland's military modernization plans, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak in Washington to discuss ongoing security assistance efforts for Ukraine and ways to continue to advance the U.S.-Poland defense relationship," Kirby said in a statement. "The two leaders also discussed Poland's robust defense modernization plans, agreeing to work together to help the Polish military become one of the most capable in Europe.

"

The two agreed to closely coordinate in advance of the NATO defense ministerial and the Madrid NATO summit in June, according to the statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

