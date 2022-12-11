UrduPoint.com

US Not Encouraging Ukraine's Operations Inside Russia - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The United States is not urging Ukraine to conduct operations inside Russia, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday.

"We are certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukrainian operations inside Russia," Kirby told ABC news.

The US is continuing to support Kiev to make sure they can "defend their territory," including the regions lost over the course of the conflict.

On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

