UrduPoint.com

US Senator Cruz Says Developing Bill To Sanction Russia, Iran Over Growing Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Senator Cruz Says Developing Bill to Sanction Russia, Iran Over Growing Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday that he is working with fellow lawmakers on legislation that would bolster sanctions on Russia and Iran in an effort to address increasing cooperation between the two countries.

"I'm working to currently get support for legislation called the Sanctions Against Destabilizing Iranian-Russian Aggression, or SADIRA, which would force the Biden administration to confront Russia-Iran cooperation in a number of ways," Cruz said during remarks at the Hudson Institute.

The legislation would mandate the implementation of existing Ukraine-related sanctions on banks, planes and ships used by Russia and Iran to facilitate the special military operation in Ukraine, Cruz said.

The bill would also freeze billions of Dollars in Iranian funds overseas and require US President Joe Biden use the money to pay American victims of "Iranian aggression" and compensate Ukraine, Cruz also said.

Cruz criticized the Biden administration for funding both sides of the conflict in Ukraine by allowing the flow of funds to Iran and continuing to pursue a nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia Nuclear Money Billion

Recent Stories

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

43 minutes ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

50 minutes ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

52 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

52 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes ext ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes extension of Ukraine grain deal f ..

54 minutes ago
 Coronation tiara crowns Geneva jewels auction

Coronation tiara crowns Geneva jewels auction

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.