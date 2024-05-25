US Stocks Stabilize After Choppy Trading Week Ahead Of Long Weekend
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Wall Street swung higher Friday ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, marking a positive end to a choppy week of trading that saw the Nasdaq set a fresh record even as concerns the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer weighed on markets.
US stocks regained lost ground Friday to trade higher amid renewed enthusiasm for generative AI-linked companies like Nvidia, which closed up 2.6 percent.
"We know that expectations were very high, and yet they seem to meet or exceed them on more than one level," Tom Cahill from Ventura Wealth Management told AFP.
"So whether we like it or not, artificial intelligence now is an important factor when it comes to the stock market sentiment," he added.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day up 1.1 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stabilized after tumbling 1.5 percent on Thursday to close almost unchanged.
- Key figures around 2030 GMT -
New York - Dow: FLAT at 0.
0 percent at 39,069.59 points (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.7 percent at 5,304.72 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 16,920.79 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,317.59 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,094.97 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 18,693.37 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 5,035.41 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 38,646.11 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 18,608.94 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,088.87 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0851 from $1.0815 on Thursday
Dollar/yen: UNCHANGED at 156.93 Yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2735 from $1.2696
Euro/pound: UP at 85.17 from 85.16 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $77.72 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.9 percent at $82.92 per barrel
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
More Stories From World
-
Richardson, Ingebrigtsen and 10,000m showdown highlight Eugene Diamond League12 minutes ago
-
Chile firefighter accused in February blaze that killed 13712 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams arrive at site of deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea12 minutes ago
-
Can New York hit cricket for 6? These guys think so12 minutes ago
-
Doncic drills game-winner as Mavs edge T'Wolves for 2-0 NBA series lead12 minutes ago
-
Scrum the key as Sharks win European Challenge Cup final22 minutes ago
-
Richardson, Ingebrigtsen and 10,000m showdown highlight Eugene Diamond League32 minutes ago
-
US stocks stabilize after choppy trading week ahead of long weekend1 hour ago
-
Over 170 arrested as climate protests target TotalEnergies and fund manager1 hour ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores2 hours ago
-
Swiatek eyes place among greats with fourth French Open crown2 hours ago
-
Wawrinka 'lucky enough to play, sometimes beat' the 'big three'2 hours ago