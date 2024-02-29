Open Menu

US Urges New Pakistan Govt. To Prioritize Economy, Continue Engagements With IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

US urges new Pakistan govt. to prioritize economy, continue engagements with IMF

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The United States supports Pakistan’s efforts to "break free" from the vicious cycle of debt and financing, a State Department Spokesperson has said, urging the new government to continue working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial institutions.

"Pakistan’s new government must immediately prioritize the economic situation because the policies over the next several months will be crucial to maintaining economic stability for Pakistanis," Spokesperson Mathew Miller told his daily news briefing on Wednesday.

The spokesperson was responding to a question at the daily State Department briefing about a letter sent by ex-PTI's Chairman Imran Khan’s to the IMF, suggesting to link the next loan facility to an audit of the Feb 8 general elections in the country.

"I’ll just say with respect to the IMF that we support Pakistan’s efforts to break free from the vicious cycle of debt and international financing,” the Spokesperson added. 

“The long-term health of Pakistan’s government – or economy is crucial to its stability,” Miller added.

Pakistan has been facing financial challenges in recent years, with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and declining value of its national Currency.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan IMF Exchange United States From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

2 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

3 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

3 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

3 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

17 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

17 hours ago

More Stories From World