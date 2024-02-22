Open Menu

Verstappen Dominates Testing As Wolff Says Horner Probe 'issue For All F1'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Verstappen dominates testing as Wolff says Horner probe 'issue for all F1'

Sakhir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Three-time world champion Max Verstappen gave his struggling rivals little hope for optimism ahead of the new Formula One season when he dominated the first day of winter testing on Wednesday.

The Red Bull driver was more than a second faster than Lando Norris in a McLaren with Carlos Sainz, about to start his final year as a Ferrari driver, in third spot at the Sakhir track where the season-opener takes place on March 2.

Sainz will lose his seat at Ferrari to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who is entering his last campaign behind the wheel of a Mercedes. Hamilton will be in action on Thursday.

Verstappen's performance was a boost for a Red Bull team reeling from an investigation into team chief Christian Horner who has been accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female member of staff.

"It feels good to be back in an F1 car again and I had fun out on track today. We covered a lot of laps and tried quite a few things with the car, which was important, so happy overall with how it went," said Verstappen.

Horner faced questioning for eight hours at an internal hearing in London earlier in February after allegations emerged in the Dutch press of a complaint being made against the 50-year-old Englishman by a female employee.

Horner categorically denies the accusation while Formula One chiefs said they want the issue resolved at the "earliest opportunity".

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff described the investigation as "an issue for all of Formula One".

"Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way with transparency and with rigour, I think that's something that we need to look at -- what the outcomes are and what it means for Formula One, and how we can learn from that," Wolff told a news conference.

"We want to talk about racing cars and we want to talk about the sport rather than these kind of very critical topics, that are more just a team's issue, it's a phenomenon or it's an issue for all of Formula One and in general for every individual that works out there."

Horner is scheduled to appear at a press conference in Bahrain on Thursday.

At the launch of this season's Red Bull car held last week, he insisted he had no intention of resigning.

"No. It's business as usual," he said. "There obviously is a process.

"Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but of course I'll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future."

Testing times on the first day of three on Wednesday:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:31.344 sec (143 laps, 2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) +1.140 (73), 3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) +1.240 (69), 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Racing Bulls) +1.255 (52), 5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) +1.461 (61), 6. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) +1.663 (54), 7. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) +1.903 (64), 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) +2.041 (77), 9. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) +2.314 (57), 10. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) +2.527 (63), 11. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) +2.538 (21), 12. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) +2.765 (122), 13. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls) +2.792 (64), 14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) +3.087 (68), 15. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) +3.243 (40), 16. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) +3.333 (60), 17. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) +4.348 (66), 18. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) +4.562 (82)

Related Topics

Hearing World Business Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton London George Logan Pierre Bahrain February March Oscar Christian All From Ferrari McLaren Employment

Recent Stories

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

35 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

35 minutes ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

46 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

46 minutes ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

46 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

55 minutes ago
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

55 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

54 minutes ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

1 hour ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

1 hour ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

1 hour ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

1 hour ago

More Stories From World