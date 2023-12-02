The 14th convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) was held here on Saturday which was attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The 14th convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) was held here on Saturday which was attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Sardar Khan, District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and other high officials were also present.

In all, 356 students received degrees at the university convocation, including 68 students from Kohat University.

The Governor also gave gold medals to 38 students from affiliated colleges and 06 students who ran as private candidates.

The pupils and their parents who attended the ceremony were congratulated by the governor. Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Ghulam Ali, also dedicated the solar plant and Jamia Masjid at Kohat University of Science and Technology during this event.

APP/arq/378