Open Menu

14th KUST's Convocation Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 10:59 PM

14th KUST's convocation held

The 14th convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) was held here on Saturday which was attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The 14th convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) was held here on Saturday which was attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Sardar Khan, District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and other high officials were also present.

In all, 356 students received degrees at the university convocation, including 68 students from Kohat University.

The Governor also gave gold medals to 38 students from affiliated colleges and 06 students who ran as private candidates.

The pupils and their parents who attended the ceremony were congratulated by the governor. Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Ghulam Ali, also dedicated the solar plant and Jamia Masjid at Kohat University of Science and Technology during this event.

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Governor Kohat Ghulam Ali Gold Mosque Event All From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

3 minutes ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

19 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

18 minutes ago
 2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

20 minutes ago
 Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committ ..

Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committee revoked on PM’s notice

18 minutes ago
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews arrangements for Chrysanthemum ..

51 minutes ago
 L&D Fund operationalization needs massive scale up ..

L&D Fund operationalization needs massive scale up to meet global targets: Dr Su ..

52 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United

PSL 9: Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United

52 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation commemorates International Da ..

Alkhidmat Foundation commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

52 minutes ago
 Elections only option to avert economic crisis , s ..

Elections only option to avert economic crisis , says National Assembly Speaker ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief ..

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief selector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education