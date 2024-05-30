Open Menu

211 Students Held For Using Unfair Means In HSC - Part - I & II Examinations

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 10:03 PM

211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - Part - I & II examinations

On the Second day of Annual Examinations-2024 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII), under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the 30 vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Thursday caught 98 boys and girls students red handed while using unfair means in the examinations

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Sikanddar Ali Mirjat formed 30 vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The vigilance teams of BISE Larkana on Thursday conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 98 students while using unfair means (copying) in the English-I of Annual Examinations-2024.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 113 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and 08 cases of Replacement of Answer Copy.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro visited various Examination centres of Shikarpure district and Larkana city and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII).

More Stories From Education