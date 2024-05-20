34 Teachers Suspended For Being Absent From Duty
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Gul Sher Soomro The Director of Primary Schools Larkana range has suspended 34 male and female teachers who have been absent from duty in the girls and boys schools of Dokri Taluka, Larkana on Monday. The suspended teachers are directed to report to the office of the District education Officer Primary Larkana.
The DEO has constituted Committees for issuing show cause notices and further action in case the suspended employees do not report accordingly.
In this regard, the Director of Primary Schools Education Larkana has formed 4 committees consisting of officials of the Department of Education, including Assistant Education Officer Larkana Ali Muzaffar Lahori, Taluka Education Officer Larkana Irshad Ali Bughio, Headmaster Government Boys Primary school Alamani Abdul Khaliq Chandio and Assistant District Education.
The primary includes Masood Akhtar Soomro. In the order, the Director Primary Schools Education Larkana District Education Officer Primary has directed that any of the said teachers fails to reach your office at the appointed time to report about it.
