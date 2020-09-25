AIOU trains 70% of teachers appointed throughout country

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) secures a unique honor for provision of training to almost seventy percent of the teachers appointed in schools, colleges and universities throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) secures a unique honor for provision of training to almost seventy percent of the teachers appointed in schools, colleges and universities throughout the country.

AIOU, under its teachers training program, has offered admissions in teachers training programs including one year M.Ed as well as one year, 1.5 year and 4 year B.Ed programs.

M.Ed program is offered in five fields including Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance & Non Formal Education, Science education and Special Education.

Eligibility criterion for 1.5 year B Ed program is MA/MSc or BS/BA Honours (4 year) with second division. On the other hand, for 2.5 year B Ed program (Science Education) candidates with second division in BA/ BSc or equivalent can apply. However, 4 year B Ed program is offered in two fields and candidates with intermediate in second division are eligible to apply for this program.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programs are available at 54 regional offices/ model study centers of the university in northern areas, AJK and all four provinces as well as more than 100 coordinating offices established throughout the country.

Admission forms and prospectus are also available online on the university website ( www.aiou.edu.pk).

Dean Faculty of Education, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, informed that AIOU has unique honour to train 70 % of the teachers appointed in schools, colleges and universities throughout the country and there would be hardly a school in the country where AIOU trained teachers are not serving.

He, further, informed that enrollment in AIOU's PTC, CT, B Ed and M Ed teachers training programs have achieved the highest record in the history.