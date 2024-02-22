AIOU’s Second Phase Admissions For Spring 2024 Semester To Start From March 01
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM
The admissions for the second phase of the Spring 2024 semester at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will commence simultaneously in all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from March 01
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The admissions for the second phase of the Spring 2024 semester at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will commence simultaneously in all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from March 01.
This phase includes Associate Degree programs (BA/B.Com, BBA), BS (ODL), B.Ed, and Postgraduate Diploma programs.
Entrance forms and prospectuses for all offered academic programs will be available on the university's website from March 01.
The late fee charges for admissions to Matric and FA programs from the first phase will continue until March 05, said a news release.
Additionally, the final examinations for Open Courses, Certificate Courses, Matric, and FA programs for the Autumn 2023 semester will begin on March 05.
The date sheet is available on the university's website, while the students' roll number slips have been uploaded to their CMS portals.
