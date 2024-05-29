Commissioner Visits HSC Exams Centers To Review Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Commissioner Sukkur Division, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi here on Wednesday visited Government Islamia College Sukkur, Government Agha Nizamuddin Girls Degree College and Government Degree College centers of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) annual examination and reviewed the arrangements made by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur
The Commissioner visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and examination holding process. He also checked the attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and seating plan. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective.
He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination. The Commissioner informed that sealed question paper envelopes are opened in front of CCTV cameras. “Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us,” he said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the examination process. Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts should monitor all the examination centres on daily basis, he informed. Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the Commissioner added.
