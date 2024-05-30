Head Constable Completes PhD Degree During Service
Punjab Police's another official has received the distinguished honor of completing his Ph.D. degree during the service
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Punjab Police's another official has received the distinguished honor of completing his Ph.D. degree during the service.
Head Constable Tanveerul islam posted in Punjab Highway Patrol completed his doctorate degree in urdu literature from International Islamic university Islamabad.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with Tanveerul Islam and his son at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He encouraged Tanveerul Islam with a certificate of appreciation, cash reward for outstanding academic achievement.
He inquired from Tanveerul Islam about his degree thesis. He said that capable and highly educated officers and officials like Tanveerul Islam are the pride of Punjab Police.
Many highly educated officers and officials having PHD , Mphill and other modern degrees in various subjects including engineering are serving in Punjab Police, the IGP added.
Head Constable Tanveerul Islam said that when he joined the police force in 2005, his education at that time was FA, he continued his academic journey along with duty with the encouragement of the officers, the support of his colleagues enabled him to complete his Ph.D.
DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarrar, AIG Discipline Asif Ameen Awan and other officers were also present on the spot.
