HSSC-I Exams Being Held Successfully: Chairman BISE

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE

The examination of Intermediate Part 1- Annual 2024 were being held successfully according to the vision of CM Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The examination of Intermediate Part 1- Annual 2024 were being held successfully according to the vision of CM Punjab.

Under the zero tolerance policy, all examination centers were being closely monitored in collaboration with the district administration. Eradication of 'booti mafia' was the first priority which remained successful.

These views were expressed by the Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan while talking to the media after visiting various examination centers in connection with the examination HSSC-I annual examinations 2024, on Monday.

According to details the chairman checked the presence of cameras, attendance of examination staff and security arrangements were examined during his visit.

He directed the concerned quarters to ensure the supply of cold water to the candidates in the examination centers.

Controller Examinations of the board, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqi also visited a number of examination centers and marking centers in Attock area.

During the visit, he reviewed the facilities provided to examination staffers and the candidates. During the visit to the marking centers, he checked the quality of marking and issued instructions to the examiners to pay special attention to merit and transparency while marking the answering sheets.

