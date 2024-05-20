HSSC-I Exams Being Held Successfully: Chairman BISE
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM
The examination of Intermediate Part 1- Annual 2024 were being held successfully according to the vision of CM Punjab
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The examination of Intermediate Part 1- Annual 2024 were being held successfully according to the vision of CM Punjab.
Under the zero tolerance policy, all examination centers were being closely monitored in collaboration with the district administration. Eradication of 'booti mafia' was the first priority which remained successful.
These views were expressed by the Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan while talking to the media after visiting various examination centers in connection with the examination HSSC-I annual examinations 2024, on Monday.
According to details the chairman checked the presence of cameras, attendance of examination staff and security arrangements were examined during his visit.
He directed the concerned quarters to ensure the supply of cold water to the candidates in the examination centers.
Controller Examinations of the board, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqi also visited a number of examination centers and marking centers in Attock area.
During the visit, he reviewed the facilities provided to examination staffers and the candidates. During the visit to the marking centers, he checked the quality of marking and issued instructions to the examiners to pay special attention to merit and transparency while marking the answering sheets.
Recent Stories
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue against students
More Stories From Education
-
34 teachers suspended for being absent from duty2 hours ago
-
KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation4 hours ago
-
Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children5 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA5 hours ago
-
COMSTECH International workshop on Drug Design and Development begins5 hours ago
-
CUI Tech Summit 2024 concludes after comprehensive educational, technological activities5 hours ago
-
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab11 hours ago
-
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS3 days ago
-
AIOU, Rupani Foundation to work for early childhood education3 days ago
-
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 13 days ago
-
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 20204 days ago
-
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police force4 days ago