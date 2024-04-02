IUB Abbasia Campus Lit Up In Blue To Mark World Autism Day
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM
In pursuit of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s vision to build communities and participate in socio-economic development, the historic Abbasia Campus building was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday as a gesture to express solidarity with the persons with autism and their families
The World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2 across the globe in accordance with the UN observance.
As a tradition of this day, important buildings are lit up blue the world over to express solidarity with the patients and create awareness about autism.
On this occasion, a special awareness session was organized at Abbasia Campus under the guidance of Professor Dr.
Muhammad Saleem Chairman Department of Applied Psychology, while faculty members and students participated actively.
Dr. Muhammad Saleem said that the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.
Under the leadership of Dr. Naveed Akhtar Vice Chancellor and Dr. Rubina Bhati Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, faculty members and students were gathered to show solidarity with millions of autistic people around the globe.
He thanked Shajee ur Rehman Registrar Public Relations and Engineering Department for their support in organising the activity.
