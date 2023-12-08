KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The University of Karachi launched a new four-year BS degree program in the Department of Mass Communication on Friday.

The KU is offering admissions in the BS in Digital Media Marketing course for the academic year 2024.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the BS DMM degree program during the ceremony held in the Sarwar Naseem Hall of the Department of Mass Communication.

Addressing the audience, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that this is one of the degree programs which have a lot of scope around the globe and this is one of the ideal courses for our youngsters.

He expressed that due to the advancement of technology and the immense development of communication means, the world has become a global village where facts cannot be hidden, and the target audience reacts and interacts immediately with each other.

He mentioned that nowadays people around the world are earning more from garbage than gold due to many reasons.

He said that with creativity and honesty, one can do wonders in the digital world but they should never compromise moral values and ethics.

“The world has changed a lot and command over technology is essential for global reach, this course will benefit those who can handle computers well, know the latest trend of the web and internet, and have a good knowledge of languages.”

Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the media that nothing can replace the traditional media as it is still the foundation of every platform and version of new media, and will remain the main pillar in the media industry forever.

He shared that the KU is frequently introducing new degree programs and in the last three to four years BS in Poultry Science, BS in Public Health, BS in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, BS in Medical Laboratory Technology, and also launched BS in sports business Management in 2023.

On this occasion, he announced that owing to the importance and usefulness of BS Digital Media Marketing, we have decided to allow students who have completed graduation to take admission in BS DMM, like students who have passed intermediate.

Meanwhile, the KU Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication Dr Asmat Ara expressed that this degree program will lead our students to entrepreneurship and they will be able to create their own content. So far, this program is being run in seven private universities, but the University of Karachi is the first public university in which the above degree program is being started.

One of the speakers, the President of Digital Marketing Association Pakistan Dr Asif Iqbal shared that he was part of the group which has designed this course and would like to engage in this program in any capacity.

He mentioned that the world is changing rapidly, and now it depends on whether we change ourselves or not. To move forward, we must take criticism positively.

A speaker, tv director, and actress Misbah Khaliq said that we all know that our youth are our future, and I believe that if they have the passion to learn, then nothing can stop them from moving forward.