SAU Organizes Awareness Seminar

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:01 PM

The Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC) of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Students Teachers Engagement Programme on Friday organized an awareness seminar on “The responsibilities of the students for conducive learning environment in educational institutions”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC) of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Students Teachers Engagement Programme on Friday organized an awareness seminar on “The responsibilities of the students for conducive learning environment in educational institutions”.

Addressing the participants, the Focal Person of YPDC Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahie said that Pakistan is fortunate that most of the country's population consists of youth, therefore, it is the responsibility of the youth in every field to play their role in establishing a peaceful atmosphere.

He termed the extra-curricular activities necessary for the students adding that these activities give them knowledge and experiences related to the real world.

He also discussed the opportunities initiated under the Student Teacher Engagement Program (STEP) and business ideas that can be submitted under the Business Incubation Center (BIC).

The guest speaker Nida Shaikh discussed the role of youth in the development of peace and also highlighted the importance of peace in islam.

She recognized youth as an asset to the country and emphasized providing youth with skills and resources to make a positive contribution to the betterment of society.

The President YPDC Farah Gilal also addressed the participants and gave a brief introduction about YPDC,
Among others, Professors of the Institute of food Science and Technology Dr. Asad Marri, Dr. Dileep Kumar Lohana and Dr. Shehzore Gul Khaskeli also attended the seminar.

