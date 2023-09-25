University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences observes World Pharmacist Day

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore organized various programmes to mark the World Pharmacist Day here on Monday

A walk, seminar, cake cutting ceremony and a quiz competition featured the event.

The aim of the day was to promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health world over.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman led the walk while Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

The walk started from outside the Vice Chancellor Office and took a round of the city campus.