University Of Veterinary And Animals Sciences Observes World Pharmacist Day

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore organized various programmes to mark the World Pharmacist Day here on Monday

A walk, seminar, cake cutting ceremony and a quiz competition featured the event.

The aim of the day was to promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health world over.
Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman led the walk while Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and a large number of students and faculty members participated.

The walk started from outside the Vice Chancellor Office and took a round of the city campus.

