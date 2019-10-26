66 new cases of Dengue reported during last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 66 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, increasing the total number victims to 6255.

According to a Dengue Response Unit, out of 66 new cases, 14 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2468.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 136. Meanwhile, till date 6110 patients have been discharged.