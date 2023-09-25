AJK coalition regime committed to provide every possible relief to masses: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq on Monday said that the AJK coalition government was fully committed to provide every possible relief to the people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) : September 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq on Monday said that the AJK coalition government was fully committed to provide every possible relief to the people.

Talking to a delegation at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis. the AJK Premier said,” When I saw that the burden on the people has increased in terms of electricity tariffs, which is beyond their capacity, then relief was given to everyone in electricity bills,” said a press release.

He said that the tariff burden was not transferred to the public and continuous subsidy on flour was also given so that the flour remains within their purchasing power. He said that governments are the continuation of governments, but if there is anything that distinguishes a government, it is its style of governance, whose style is in accordance with the expectations of the people remains in the minds.

” I scrapped protocol and then expected my ministers to follow the same course of action and then bureaucracy is also expected to follow the general policy,” he said. He said that the common man is suffering from problems, I do not want to take benefits from people's tax money, but to reduce the problems of the common man who is in trouble.

He said that Muslim League-N and People's Party have an important role in the government and the way they are supporting me I am grateful to them. I will bring such a transparent system of accountability so that no one can raise a finger.

He said that everyone will have to realize their duties and then we will join the race of development. The delegation appreciated the initiatives of good governance and said that the way the Prime minister is serving the people of Azad Kashmir is unprecedented in the past. The delegation assured the Prime Minister of their full support.