AJK observes Mother Language Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) International Mother Language Day was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The global day was marked with a grand seminar hosted at the Allama Iqbal Open University Mirpur campus by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy, chaired by its Director General Faizan Arif Mughal.

UK-based renowned Kashmiri poet and journalist Sajid Yousaf, Director of the local campus of NUML Colonel (retd) Tahir Najeeb Raja, and Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Sheikh Faisal Shahzad. Prof. Khawaja Khurshid Ahmad Khurshid, former director of Mian Muhammad Bakhsh library, Professor Dr. Zubair Ahmed Qazi, retired station director of AK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel, presented papers on the prime significance and usefulness of mother tongues.

Speakers including Professor Saghir Ase, Malik Muhammad Azam, Aftab Ahmed Bazmi, Ghulam Sarwar Rana, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Information Officer Muhammad Javed Malik, Javed Rehman Qureshi, Zulfiqar Asad, traders leader Raja Khalid Mehmood, Farooq Jaral, Rashid Akram, and Ali Noord, addressed the seminar in their mother tongue.

Other guests included those related to knowledge and literature, and scholars presented speeches in their mother tongues, Punjabi and Pahari.

Speakers said that the importance of language in human development has its own place, but with all of them, the role of the human being is important. Mirpur is a fertile region in terms of knowledge and literature. Along with education and training, pay attention to exemplary character so that no one points a finger at the character of our young generation. In this regard, special attention needs to be paid to language and character building. He assured all kinds of support for promotion.

Chief guest Director General of the AJK Cultural Academy, Faizan Arif Mughal, said that the Kashmir Cultural academy was taking all possible steps to highlight the Kashmiri civilization and culture, besides keeping the young generation aware of the centuries-old cultural heritage of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

