Open Menu

AJK President Advises Poonch University Management For Timely Completion Of Its Uplift Projects

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 07:23 PM

AJK President advises Poonch University management for timely completion of its uplift projects

Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch Rawalakot Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir called on President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday and briefed the President about the ongoing projects and administrative and academic affairs of the public-sector university

MIRPUR (AJK) . (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22th Sep, 2023 ):Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch Rawalakot Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir called on President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday and briefed the President about the ongoing projects and administrative and academic affairs of the public-sector university.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry, also Chancellor of AJK-based public sector universities, directed the VC to start work on the construction of Chhota Gula campus as soon as possible besides accomplishing other ongoing projects.

The President also approved the extension of the contract of the Poonch University employees from six months to one year.

Prof. Zakaria thanked the president for taking personal interest in the approval of the Chhota Galla Campus project from the Ministry of Planning and Development and extending the contract of Poonch University's employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jammu Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 schedule announced

ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 schedule announced

4 minutes ago
 Agricultural Bank of China ups loans for water con ..

Agricultural Bank of China ups loans for water conservancy construction

4 minutes ago
 Phantom V Fold by TECNO is reshaping trends in the ..

Phantom V Fold by TECNO is reshaping trends in the foldable phone market.

13 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

22 minutes ago
 Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

22 minutes ago
 PPP for specific date for general elections in cou ..

PPP for specific date for general elections in country: Central Information Secr ..

22 minutes ago
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money announced

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money announced

36 minutes ago
 Africa sentences exiled ex-leader Bozize to life

Africa sentences exiled ex-leader Bozize to life

36 minutes ago
 Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

36 minutes ago
 Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes ..

Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes, cash recovered

56 minutes ago
 ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricke ..

ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued i ..

ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued in 2018

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir