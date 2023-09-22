AJK President advises Poonch University management for timely completion of its uplift projects

Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch Rawalakot Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir called on President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday and briefed the President about the ongoing projects and administrative and academic affairs of the public-sector university

MIRPUR (AJK) . (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22th Sep, 2023 ):Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch Rawalakot Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir called on President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday and briefed the President about the ongoing projects and administrative and academic affairs of the public-sector university.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry, also Chancellor of AJK-based public sector universities, directed the VC to start work on the construction of Chhota Gula campus as soon as possible besides accomplishing other ongoing projects.

The President also approved the extension of the contract of the Poonch University employees from six months to one year.

Prof. Zakaria thanked the president for taking personal interest in the approval of the Chhota Galla Campus project from the Ministry of Planning and Development and extending the contract of Poonch University's employees.

