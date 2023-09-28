Holy Prophet’s life beacon of light for entire humanity, AJK President.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Muhammad Chaudhry has said that Rabi’ul Awwal is the blessed month in the Islamic calendar as it marks the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

MIRPUR(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Muhammad Chaudhry has said that Rabi’ul Awwal is the blessed month in the Islamic Calendar as it marks the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message issued on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), the President said that the prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) came to the world at a time when entire humanity was immersed in the darkness of ignorance and disbelief.

“It was the time when bloodshed and violence, deceit and deception, iniquity and immorality reigned supreme over every aspect of human life”, he said, adding that the Prophet, who was sent as mercy for humanity, illuminated the whole world with his knowledge, spread the message of peace and brotherhood and pulled the humanity out from the abyss of darkness.

He said that the prophet’s life is the beacon of light for entire humanity.

In his separate message, the AJK premier Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, said that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the true benefactor of mankind, who gave back to humanity its lost dignity and guided it to the righteous path.

He said that the prophet Muhammad (SAW) was a great role model for humankind in every field of life.

He said that the salvation of mankind, here and the hereafter, lies in pursuing the life of the prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Terming islam as a religion of peace, he said that Islam teaches us self-sacrificing and generosity towards others.

"Our Muslim brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir, Palestine and other regions of the world are rekindling the candle of Islam by sacrificing their blood for the exaltation of Islam, their survival and freedom", he said, adding that the supreme sacrifices rendered by our brethren would never go in vain.

The people of Kashmir, he said, have been scripting a new history by following the golden principles of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).