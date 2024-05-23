Open Menu

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah Sworn In As Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly member and former chairman of the of the Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, took the oath of office as minister of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government on Thursday, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly member and former chairman of the of the Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, took the oath of office as minister of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government on Thursday, it was officially said.

 

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath at a swearing-in ceremony held at the President's House, at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, said a press release.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, presidential adviser Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, and other senior officials attended the ceremony. 

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah has previously served as Chairman of the Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

14 seconds ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

9 minutes ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

9 minutes ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

10 minutes ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

10 minutes ago
 SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for rep ..

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

9 minutes ago
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

30 minutes ago
 Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

31 minutes ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

31 minutes ago
 FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budg ..

FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25

31 minutes ago
 US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-Americ ..

US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday

31 minutes ago
 Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian ..

Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir