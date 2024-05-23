Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah Sworn In As Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 11:52 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly member and former chairman of the of the Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, took the oath of office as minister of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government on Thursday, it was officially said.
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath at a swearing-in ceremony held at the President's House, at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, said a press release.
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, presidential adviser Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, and other senior officials attended the ceremony.
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah has previously served as Chairman of the Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission.
