Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Zambian President

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with President Edgar Lungu of the Republic of Zambia, as part of his visit to Africa.

During their meeting in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, they reviewed ways to boost ties and push them forward across various fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The UAE Minister conveyed to President Lungu the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Zambia and its people.

President Lungu, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development.