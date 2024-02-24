Literary And Cultural Festival Preparations Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Preparations were underway to organize Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival here that would be jointly held by several stakeholders.
Official sources said that the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and other stakeholders had been assigned task to organize Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival to be held in upcoming month of March.
"The festival will have several programs, ceremonies and exhibitions including books exhibition, industrial exhibition, agricultural exhibition, painting exhibition and music programs," the sources added.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Upcoming Government: High hopes, greater expectations6 days ago
-
Prices of fruits, vegetables go beyond affordability level6 days ago
-
World urged to pay attention towards Kashmiris’ sufferings18 days ago
-
PPP, MQM, JI, PML-N, GDA gear up election campaign as polling day nears19 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Long struggles, sacrifices of Kashmiris for right to self-determination20 days ago
-
Foggy pothohar - a complex interplay of atmospheric dynamics20 days ago
-
Death anniversary of iconic actor Khayyam Sarhadi observed21 days ago
-
South Punjab - A citadel of dynasty politics24 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: A call for youth action25 days ago
-
Political parties blow horn for general election 202425 days ago
-
BRI's global symphony amplified by CPEC's strategic significance27 days ago
-
Rainwater Harvesting – A vital solution to avert water scarcity27 days ago