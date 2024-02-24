Open Menu

Literary And Cultural Festival Preparations Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Literary and Cultural Festival preparations underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Preparations were underway to organize Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival here that would be jointly held by several stakeholders.

Official sources said that the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and other stakeholders had been assigned task to organize Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival to be held in upcoming month of March.

"The festival will have several programs, ceremonies and exhibitions including books exhibition, industrial exhibition, agricultural exhibition, painting exhibition and music programs," the sources added.

