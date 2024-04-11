Radio Bahawalpur presents program “Eidi Shidi”

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur has presented funny and comedy program “Eidi Shidi” in connection with celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a press release issued here, comedy program “Eidi Shidi” was presented in the popular program “Wasaib Rang” which is being broadcast by Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur for last many years.

The cast of comedy program “Eidi Shidi” included Mukhtar Anjum, Zafar Bhatti, Akram Siddiqui, Tahira Khan, Asma Zahoor, Arshad Bhatti and others. Writer of the funny program was Arshad Bhatti while Ashique Abbasi was its producer.

Director, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Sajjad Barri has said that Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur had been playing important role in provision of entertainment to a large number of people.