Radio Bahawalpur to broadcast Eid programs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur has finalized preparations to broadcast programs on Eid-ul-Fitr day.

According to a press release issued here, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur will broadcast a translation of Eid messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan in the Saraiki language, respectively.

A special program of Jhok Bahawalpur will also be broadcast on the same day.

Lakhwar Sadqey program will be broadcast in the Punjabi language while the Eid Bahaar program will be broadcast after the 3 O’Clock news bulletin.

In the evening, the program Jamhoor Di Awaaz will be broadcast for villager listeners while the funny program, Eidi and Raat will also be broadcast.