1st Punjab Inclusive Governance Summit 2024 held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF) successfully organized the 1st Punjab Inclusive Governance Summit 2024 at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister of Human Rights, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, graced the event as the chief guest. The summit aimed to promote mutual cooperation and active engagement among stakeholders to ensure the provision of basic facilities at the grassroots level, particularly for minority communities.

During the summit, various dignitaries including Secretary HR&MA Ali Bhadur Qazi, former Secretary Dr. Shoaib Akbar, and special secretary of local government emphasized the importance of inclusive governance.

Executive Director of YDF, Shahid Rehmat, highlighted the organization's initiative to empower Minority Civic Agents (MCAs) across 16 Union Councils (UCs) in Lahore and Faisalabad, equipping them with essential local governance and community assessment skills.

Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu underscored the significance of the summit in fostering inclusivity within the governance system.

He lauded the efforts of the Youth Development Foundation and reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the social and religious rights of minorities.

Additionally, MPAs Raheela Khadim Hussain, Falbous Christopher, Sonia Ashir, Ejaz Alam Augustine, and Shakeela Javed commended the initiative and urged for its continuation in the future.

Guests of Honor, including Asia Gul, Special Secretary of Local Government, and Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins, the United States Consul General, shared their insights on local issues affecting communities.

The summit concluded with productive consultation sessions, where common issues faced by minorities were discussed extensively, and actionable solutions were proposed.

Panel discussions involved representatives from various NGOs, such as Bargad, SPO, HFO, and CHANGE, who actively participated in suggesting solutions and emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement in community development efforts.

Appreciation certificates and commemorative shields were distributed among panelists and special guests in recognition of their contributions to the summit's success.