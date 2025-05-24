2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Raiwind Road Triple Vehicle Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) At least two people were killed and one critically injured when a sand-filled dumper overturned onto a rickshaw and motorbike at LDA Signal on Raiwind Road in Lahore on Saturday morning.
According to rescue sources, a devastating accident occurred on Saturday morning when a sand-filled dumper overturned onto a rickshaw and motorbike at LDA Signal on Raiwind Road in Lahore, resulting in at least two fatalities and one critical injury.
The police promptly reached the scene, launched an investigation into the incident and had the injured individual shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore for immediate medical attention.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Raiwind road triple vehicle collision4 minutes ago
-
Four family members killed as trailer truck hits motorbike in Okara24 minutes ago
-
PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Peak Kanchenjunga1 hour ago
-
JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign1 hour ago
-
Traffic accident claims two lives10 hours ago
-
Armed forces brought India's arrogance down to feet: Abdul Aleem Khan10 hours ago
-
Hazara Journalists Association organises Youm-e-Tashakur to honor armed forces11 hours ago
-
Unhealthy vegetables destroyed from 30 acres of land in Quetta11 hours ago
-
WHO, Pakistan government launch new vaccination centers11 hours ago
-
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri11 hours ago
-
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan11 hours ago
-
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh11 hours ago