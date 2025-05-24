Open Menu

2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Raiwind Road Triple Vehicle Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

2 killed, 1 critically injured in Raiwind road triple vehicle collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) At least two people were killed and one critically injured when a sand-filled dumper overturned onto a rickshaw and motorbike at LDA Signal on Raiwind Road in Lahore on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, a devastating accident occurred on Saturday morning when a sand-filled dumper overturned onto a rickshaw and motorbike at LDA Signal on Raiwind Road in Lahore, resulting in at least two fatalities and one critical injury.

The police promptly reached the scene, launched an investigation into the incident and had the injured individual shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore for immediate medical attention.

