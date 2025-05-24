2 killed, 1 critically injured in Raiwind road triple vehicle collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) At least two people were killed and one critically injured when a sand-filled dumper overturned onto a rickshaw and motorbike at LDA Signal on Raiwind Road in Lahore on Saturday morning.

The police promptly reached the scene, launched an investigation into the incident and had the injured individual shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore for immediate medical attention.