Open Menu

4-day Punjab Police Sports Gala Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 08:17 PM

4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

Punjab Police's 4-day sports gala at Police Training College Lahore concluded after various exciting sports competitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Police's 4-day sports gala at Police Training College Lahore concluded after various exciting sports competitions.

The closing ceremony was held with regional teams from across the province participating in final matches. Talented young police athletes enthusiastically took part in various sports.

Awards were distributed among the winning teams at the closing ceremony of the sports gala. Faisalabad region secured the highest score in the sports gala and received the winning trophy.

Commandant Training College Lahore Mehboob Aslam awarded Faisalabad region with a trophy and a cash prize of one lakh rupees.

Each player who secured first place in their respective sports received a cash prize of ten thousand rupees. Commandant Police Training College Lahore encouraged the athletes and appreciated their skills. He stated that in line with IG Punjab ‘s vision, further measures will be taken to support and provide facilities to police athletes.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Sports Punjab Young From

Recent Stories

KP budget based on assumptions: Opposition Leader

KP budget based on assumptions: Opposition Leader

22 minutes ago
 Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

22 minutes ago
 DPM Dar emphasizes uniform high quality medical ed ..

DPM Dar emphasizes uniform high quality medical education in country

22 minutes ago
 Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major ..

Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major share in KP budget 2024-25

29 minutes ago
 World Markhor Day celebrated

World Markhor Day celebrated

29 minutes ago
 Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee me ..

Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee meetings

29 minutes ago
Minister promises peace, order across province

Minister promises peace, order across province

30 minutes ago
 KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JU ..

KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JUI leadership

48 minutes ago
 Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate com ..

Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate completion of 20 years

48 minutes ago
 AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China ..

AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China Fellowship 2024”

48 minutes ago
 China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills enc ..

China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills encircle island

48 minutes ago
 Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facil ..

Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facilities at govt hospitals

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan