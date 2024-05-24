4-day Punjab Police Sports Gala Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Punjab Police's 4-day sports gala at Police Training College Lahore concluded after various exciting sports competitions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Police's 4-day sports gala at Police Training College Lahore concluded after various exciting sports competitions.
The closing ceremony was held with regional teams from across the province participating in final matches. Talented young police athletes enthusiastically took part in various sports.
Awards were distributed among the winning teams at the closing ceremony of the sports gala. Faisalabad region secured the highest score in the sports gala and received the winning trophy.
Commandant Training College Lahore Mehboob Aslam awarded Faisalabad region with a trophy and a cash prize of one lakh rupees.
Each player who secured first place in their respective sports received a cash prize of ten thousand rupees. Commandant Police Training College Lahore encouraged the athletes and appreciated their skills. He stated that in line with IG Punjab ‘s vision, further measures will be taken to support and provide facilities to police athletes.
