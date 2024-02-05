Open Menu

466 Vying For 24 NA, 1,383 For 54 Punjab Assembly Seats In Lahore Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A total of 466 candidates are vying for 24 National Assembly seats, while 1,383 are in the race for 54 Punjab Assembly seats from Lahore Division.

Prominent figures of Pakistan's political landscape are in the field for different NA and Punjab Assembly seats of Lahore Division, which has some 121.64 million registered voters.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami Central Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, former Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former governor Sardar Latif Khosa, renowned jurist Salman Akram Raja, President of Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, former governor Mian Muhammad Azhar and Dr Yasmin Rashid are fighting for different Constituencies.

In Nankana Sahib district of Lahore Division, there are 946,064 registered voters, with 20 candidates contesting in NA-111 and 14 in NA-112, besides 29 in PP-132, 21 in PP-133, 14 in PP-134, and 21 in PP-135.

In Sheikhupura district, there are 2.113 million registered voters. Some 15 candidates are competing for the NA-113, 21 for NA-114, 27 for NA-115, and 25 for NA-116, while 25 in the run for PP 136, 15 for PP 137, 20 for PP-138, 22 for PP-139, 28 for PP 140, 42 for PP 141, 23 for PP 142, 41 for PP 143 and 37 for PP 144.

In Lahore district, there are 6.86 million registered voters, with 20 candidates competing in NA-117, 13 in NA-118, 19 in NA-119 (including Maryam Nawaz), 24 in NA-120 (including former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq), 15 in NA-121, and 21 in NA-122.

As many as 16 candidates, including Shehbaz Sharif, are contesting for NA-123, 13 for NA-124, 19 for NA-125, 19 in NA-126, 25 including Bilawal Bhutto for NA-127, 22 including Salman Akram Raja for NA-128, 19 including Mian Azhar for NA-129, and 18 including Nawaz Sharif for NA-130.

Similarly, 25 candidates are vying for PP-145, 20 for PP-146, 24 for PP-147, 16 for PP-148, 37 for PP-149, 22 for PP-150, 27 for PP-151, 26 for PP-152, 29 for PP-153, 28 for PP-154, 28 for PP-155, 22 for PP-156, 23 for PP-157, 20 for PP-158, 18 for PP-159, 20 for PP-160, 46 for PP-161, 40 for PP-162, 33 for PP-163, 29 for PP-164, 22 for PP-165, 37 for PP-166, 17 for PP-168, 33 for PP-169, 36 for PP-170, 24 for PP-171, 25 for PP-172, 26 for PP-173 and 24 for PP-174.

With a total of 22.25 million registered voters in District Kasur, 18 candidates are competing for NA-131, 22 including Shehbaz Sharif for NA-132, 18 for NA-133, and 23 for NA-134.

Likewise, 19 candidates are vying for PP-175, 25 for PP-176, 22 for PP-177, 36 for PP-178, 16 for PP-179, 26 for PP-180, 18 for PP-181, 23 for PP-182, 20 for PP-183, and 19 for PP-184.

More Stories From Pakistan