5 Customs Officials Martyred As Their Vehicle Ambushed By Terrorists In D I Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 11:34 PM

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

At least five Customs officials were killed as their vehicle was ambushed by terrorists near the Saggu village of D I Khan District on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least five Customs officials were killed as their vehicle was ambushed by terrorists near the Saggu village of D I Khan District on Thursday.

According to the Police Control Room, the armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on the Customs Intelligence vehicle within the limits of Darban Police Station, leaving five Customs officials martyred.

The Customs vehicle collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, resulting in injuring two persons including a child.

The attackers managed to escape after the incident.

As information was received about the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

According to an FBR news release, the officials of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs (Peshawar) were performing an intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Daraban Road, near village Sagguu, when they were ambushed by the assailants.

The martyred officials included Intelligence Officer Aslam Khan, Havaldar Inayat Ullah Khan, Havaldar Akbar Zaman, Sepoy Iftikhar Alam and Sepoy Shahab Ali.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Member Customs (Operations), Director General, Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) and other officials of the Pakistan Customs Service expressed condolences with the families of the martyred officials

APP/akt-sha

