Action against killing of PEC Assistant Registrar and his wife demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) management and members of other associations demanded of the authorities to punish those involved in the murder of the Assistant Registrar of PEC and his wife.

An untoward incident occurred on the night of December 04 in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad, resulting in the brutal murder of the innocent and qualified assistant registrar of PEC Engineer Asim Lang and his wife Rida e Noor.

Their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter also sustained injuries in the attack.

In this regard, a press conference was held at the Islamabad Press Club by members of the Pakistan Engineering Council’s management committee, members of the governing body, the Chairman and members of the Contractor Association of Pakistan, and the management of PEC to express deep sorrow and condemnation for the heinous act.

The participants in the press conference included Engineer Ijaz Hussain Ansari Vice chairman of PEC, Engineer Zahid Arif former vice chairman of PEC, Engineer Azhar islam, Engineer Dr.

Samreen Hussain, Engineer Imran Khan Cheema, Engineer Khadim Hussain Bhati, Engineer Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Sheikh and Muhammad Muqarab Iqbal.

All participants strongly condemned the incident.

Engineer Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Contractor Association of Pakistan, and members of CAP, especially Engineer Sikandar Hayat Khattak, showed solidarity with the deceased's family members.

The participants have demanded from the officials of the relevant Federal institutions that this incident should be fully investigated and the murderers should be immediately arrested and punished.

After the press conference, employees of the Pakistan Engineering Council, the Young Engineer’s Association of Pakistan, the Contractor Association of Pakistan, and civil society representatives peacefully protested outside the press club.

The participants of the protests demanded stern action against perpetrators.