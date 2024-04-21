AIOU To Hold Lahore Convocation On April 28
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Punjab chapter will be held on April 28 in Lahore.
According to the media release of the AIOU on Sunday, Pro Chancellor of University, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the chief guest.
Many distinguished guests, including vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists and eminent social personalities from Punjab will attend the convocation.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Federal Minister, Dr. Khalid Maqbool will confer degrees and gold medals to students who graduated from semester Autumn 2004 to Spring 2022.
A full dress rehearsal will be held on April 27.
This rehearsal is mandatory for all the registered students as convocation gowns and entrance cards will be distributed. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has said that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of AIOU.
To celebrate this milestone, the University has planned a grand celebration, which includes holding convocation ceremonies to honour its graduates. This convocation is exclusively for registered students from Punjab province.
