AJK Election Commission issues registration of 24 political parties

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission Wednesday issued registration of 24 political parties here in view of forthcoming general elections.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, the election commission announced the registration of 24 political parties in AJK in view of forthcoming General elections for AJK legislative Assembly expected to be held in April 2021.

As per the notification, the parties registered by the election commission and declared to be eligible for contesting the forthcoming election included The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Pakistan Muslim League-N , Pakistan People's party Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan People's party Azad Kashmir, All Kashmir Party, Allah Tawakal Party, Nizam e Mustafa Conference, Jaffria Supreme Council, Jammat Fallah e Insaniat, Jamiat e Ulma e islam Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir National Liberation League, Jammu and Kashmir Qomi Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League, Jammu and Kashmir People's Party, Jammu and Kashmir United Movement, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Markaz e Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Mission Kashmir Taskforce, Muthida Qomi Movement Pakistan, Sada e Haque Party, Tehreek Tahfuz Insani Haqook Party and Tehreek Labaik Pakistan Azad Kashmir.