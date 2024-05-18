All Set For By-election In NA 148
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The district administration have finalized all arrangements for the by-election in NA-148 scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday).
Delivery of election material has been started to all polling stations of the constituency.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer paid visit to central election office at Multan Public school here on Saturday and reviewed arrangements.
Returning Officer NA-148 Muhammad Saif gave briefing on election material delivery and polling scheme.
DC Rizwan Qadeer ordered to complete the arrangements at all polling stations by today.
He directed presiding officers to deliver all the material to the polling stations by this evening.
DC Rizwan said that the district administration will provide a transparent and peaceful election environment as per directions of Election Commission.
Strict action will be taken against the candidates and supporters over disturbing law and order.
There will be security red alert at all polling stations on polling day.
He said that the cameras and additional police contingent have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.
