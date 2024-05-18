Open Menu

All Set For By-election In NA 148

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

All set for by-election in NA 148

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The district administration have finalized all arrangements for the by-election in NA-148 scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday).

Delivery of election material has been started to all polling stations of the constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer paid visit to central election office at Multan Public school here on Saturday and reviewed arrangements.

Returning Officer NA-148 Muhammad Saif gave briefing on election material delivery and polling scheme.

DC Rizwan Qadeer ordered to complete the arrangements at all polling stations by today.

He directed presiding officers to deliver all the material to the polling stations by this evening.

DC Rizwan said that the district administration will provide a transparent and peaceful election environment as per directions of Election Commission.

Strict action will be taken against the candidates and supporters over disturbing law and order.

There will be security red alert at all polling stations on polling day.

He said that the cameras and additional police contingent have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.

Related Topics

Election Multan Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Alert Sunday All NA-148

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

1 hour ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

1 hour ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

2 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

3 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

3 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

3 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

6 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

6 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan