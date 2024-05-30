Open Menu

Arts Council To Hold Seminar In Memory Of Hyder Baksh Jatoi On June 2

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Arts Council to hold seminar in memory of Hyder Baksh Jatoi on June 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Arts Council of Hyderabad in its ‘Heroes of Hyderabad’ series will organize a seminar to accolade ideological person, Scholar and poet Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi on 2nd June 2024 at Dr. Nabi Bux Hall of Sindhi Language Authority at 5 pm.

Famous intellectuals Ayaz Latif Palijo, Sohail Sangi, Mirza saleem Baig, Zafar Junejo, Aliya Bakshal and Idress Jatoi will shed light on educational, literary and research contribution of Hyder Baksh Jatoi.

