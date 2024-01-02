Open Menu

Ashfaq Yusuf Tola Honored As Vice President Of The South Asian Federation Of Accountants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Ashfaq Yusuf Tola has been elected as the Vice President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) in its annual elections, which include member countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan

Previously, Ashfaq Yusuf Tola served as the Minister of State on Revenue and Chairman of the Tax Reforms and Resources Mobilization Commission in the Federal government.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, besides Former President ICAP for the term 2022-2023. He has been a member of the ICAP’s Council since 2017.

Tola has also served as the Vice President for the term 2020-22 and headed various committees of the Institute, including the Fiscal Laws, Economic Advisory and Government Relationship, Overseas Coordination, and Examination Committees.

He is also a life member of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry; he has also served as a technical advisor to a member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Board, a Member of the board of Directors CA Worldwide, a Member of the Board of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), Member of the Board of Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA), President of Karachi Club for four years.

